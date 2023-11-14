DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 14th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 15, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity. However, pockets of moisture drifting across the local area could trigger brief showers.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:18 AM 06:18 AM 06:19 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:35 PM





Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1798