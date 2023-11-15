PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 15th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 16th November 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. 

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F              Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.  

SYNOPSIS:   

A dry and stable atmosphere continues to limit shower activity. Seas remain slight to moderate, though long-period swells are expected to affect regional waters over the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.   

FORECASTER: Craig 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:18 AM 

06:19 AM 

06:19 AM 

SUNSET 

05:36 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1799

