DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 15th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 16th November 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere continues to limit shower activity. Seas remain slight to moderate, though long-period swells are expected to affect regional waters over the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:18 AM 06:19 AM 06:19 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM





































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1799