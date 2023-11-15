DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 15th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 16th November 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to east-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A dry and stable atmosphere continues to limit shower activity. Seas remain slight to moderate, though long-period swells are expected to affect regional waters over the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:18 AM
|
06:19 AM
|
06:19 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:36 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
