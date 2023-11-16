PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 16th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 17th November 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with slight haze. The isolated shower is possible overnight. 

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F                 Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                     Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.  

SatSingle vis

SYNOPSIS:   

A gentle to moderate wind flow will persist with limited shower activity. Additionally, an approaching plume of Saharan dust is expected to affect air quality across the region, from Friday. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. Seas remain slight to moderate, however, long-period swells are expected to affect regional waters over the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.   

FORECASTER: Craig 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy,  

& hazy 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Breezy,  

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:19 AM 

06:19 AM 

06:20 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1800

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY