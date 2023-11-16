DATE ISSUED: Thursday 16th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 17th November 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with slight haze. The isolated shower is possible overnight.

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A gentle to moderate wind flow will persist with limited shower activity. Additionally, an approaching plume of Saharan dust is expected to affect air quality across the region, from Friday. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. Seas remain slight to moderate, however, long-period swells are expected to affect regional waters over the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, & hazy Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:19 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM





Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1800