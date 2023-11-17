DATE ISSUED: Friday 17th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 18th November 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with slight haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause brief isolated showers across the local area. Thereafter, a plume of Saharan dust is expected to affect air quality across the region. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Long period northerly swells and elevated seas will affect regional waters throughout the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A tropical disturbance located in the west-central Caribbean Sea is moving toward the northeast at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph and higher gusts. Its potential to become a tropical cyclone is decreasing. Currently, there is no threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Slight Haze

Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, breezy & hazy Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:19 AM 06:20 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

