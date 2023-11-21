PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 21st November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd November 2023 

WEATHER:  

This afternoon and evening: Cloudy with intermittent rain. 

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                  Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                     Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southwesterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability, associated with a frontal boundary and an area of low-pressure, will produce scattered showers, rain, and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region. Gradual improvement is expected throughout the afternoon and evening, becoming settled by nightfall. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight       WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.   

FORECASTER: Craig 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

 WEATHER 

Cloudy  

Scattered Showers/RainPossible Thunderstorms  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy 

 Isolated Showers Possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:21 AM 

06:22 AM 

06:23 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

