DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 21st November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd November 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Cloudy with intermittent rain.
Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southwesterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability, associated with a frontal boundary and an area of low-pressure, will produce scattered showers, rain, and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region. Gradual improvement is expected throughout the afternoon and evening, becoming settled by nightfall.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Cloudy
Scattered Showers/RainPossible Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:21 AM
|
06:22 AM
|
06:23 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1803
View comments
Hide comments