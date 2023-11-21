DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 21st November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd November 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Cloudy with intermittent rain.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southwesterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability, associated with a frontal boundary and an area of low-pressure, will produce scattered showers, rain, and possible isolated thunderstorms across the region. Gradual improvement is expected throughout the afternoon and evening, becoming settled by nightfall.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Cloudy Scattered Showers/Rain

Possible Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:21 AM 06:22 AM 06:23 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM





















Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1803