DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 22nd November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd November 2023 

WEATHER:  

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                  Forecast Low: 25°C / 79°F 

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                     Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

Lingering moisture and instability, associated with a frontal boundary will support light precipitation. Meanwhile, sea conditions will gradually deteriorate, becoming moderate, during this forecast period. Persons with marine interests are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.   

FORECASTER: Craig 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy  

Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy 

 Isolated Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:22 AM 

06:23 AM 

06:23 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1804

