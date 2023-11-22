DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 22nd November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd November 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability, associated with a frontal boundary will support light precipitation. Meanwhile, sea conditions will gradually deteriorate, becoming moderate, during this forecast period. Persons with marine interests are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:22 AM 06:23 AM 06:23 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM





Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1804