DATE ISSUED: Thursday 23rd November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 24th November 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6PM FRIDAY NOVEMBER 24, 2023…

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability associated with a recent frontal boundary will continue to produce cloudy periods and some showers across the local area.

Meanwhile, above normal sea conditions are expected mainly along the northern and eastern shores through Friday. Therefore, small craft operators and swimmers should remain vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Generally Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:23 AM 06:23 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-18