DATE ISSUED: Friday 24th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 25th November 2023

…THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ST. MAARTEN IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 7 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and weak instability associated with a recent frontal boundary may cause a few showers across the local area.

Seas are expected to gradually subside today. However, long period northeasterly swells will continue to affect regional waters for the next few days. Therefore, small craft operators and swimmers should remain vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:23 AM 06:24 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM





































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1805