DATE ISSUED: Monday 27th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th November 2023 

WEATHER:  

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                 Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                     Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

The Atlantic high-pressure system remains the dominant feature across the region.Long period northeasterly swells continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.  

FORECASTER: Craig 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

 WEATHER 

Variably Cloudy 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Brief Showers Possible  

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Brief Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:25 AM 

06:26 AM 

06:26 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

