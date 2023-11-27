DATE ISSUED: Monday 27th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 28th November 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Variably cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system remains the dominant feature across the region.

Long period northeasterly swells continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:25 AM 06:26 AM 06:26 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM



































