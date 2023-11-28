PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 28th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 29th November 2023 

WEATHER:  

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. The isolated shower is possible during the evening period and overnight. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F                 Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                     Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:  The Atlantic high-pressure system remains the dominant feature across the region. Dry and stable conditions will limit precipitation.Long period northeasterly swells continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.  

FORECASTER: Craig 

3-DAY FORECAST 

iw2

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday  

 WEATHER 

Partly cloudy/Cloudy 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Brief Showers Possible  

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Brief Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:26 AM 

06:26 AM 

06:27 AM 

SUNSET 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

05:35 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1807

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY