DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 28th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 29th November 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. The isolated shower is possible during the evening period and overnight.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: The Atlantic high-pressure system remains the dominant feature across the region. Dry and stable conditions will limit precipitation.

Long period northeasterly swells continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly cloudy/Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:26 AM 06:26 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM





































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1807