DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 08, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 09, 2021

.…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE….

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds along with a dry and stable atmosphere across the region.

Seas will peak near 7 feet before deteriorating on Sunday. Nevertheless, a high surf advisory will remain in effect for St. Maarten as long period swells are expected to continue affecting local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1030