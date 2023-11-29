DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 29th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 30th November 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: A dry and stable atmosphere will continue to limit shower activity across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a light to moderate wind flow.Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:26 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
