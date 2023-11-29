DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 29th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 30th November 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: A dry and stable atmosphere will continue to limit shower activity across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a light to moderate wind flow.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:26 AM 06:27 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM





























Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1808