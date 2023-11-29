PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 29th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 30th November 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F                 Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                     Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: A dry and stable atmosphere will continue to limit shower activity across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a light to moderate wind flow.Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

 iw2

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:26 AM

06:27 AM

06:27 AM

SUNSET

05:35 PM

05:35 PM

05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1808

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY