DATE ISSUED: Thursday 30th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 01st December 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause a few showers across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:27 AM 06:28 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:35 PM





Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1809