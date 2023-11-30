PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 30th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 01st December 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F                 Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M.                     Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause a few showers across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

iw2

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Brief Showers Possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

06:27 AM

06:27 AM

06:28 AM

SUNSET

05:35 PM

05:35 PM

05:35 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1809

