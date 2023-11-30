DATE ISSUED: Thursday 30th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 01st December 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause a few showers across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:27 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:28 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
