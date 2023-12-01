DATE ISSUED: Friday, 01 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 02 December 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds across the region. Patches of moisture moving in the wind flow may produce brief local showers.

Sea conditions are expected to remain moderate before deteriorating during the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers should be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:28 AM 06:29 AM SUNSET 05:35 PM 05:35 PM 05:36 PM

























Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1810