DATE ISSUED: Friday, 01 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 02 December 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds across the region. Patches of moisture moving in the wind flow may produce brief local showers.
Sea conditions are expected to remain moderate before deteriorating during the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers should be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:27 AM
|
06:28 AM
|
06:29 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:35 PM
|
05:35 PM
|
05:36 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1810
