DATE ISSUED: Monday 4th December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 5th December 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT… 

WEATHER:  

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Local showers are possible. 

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F              Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.    

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

A stable atmosphere will limit significant shower activity. However, patches of low-level clouds traversing the area may produce brief showers. The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect since moderate to rough seas persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Brief local showers are possible. 

FORECASTER: Craig 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

 WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible  

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

SUNRISE 

06:29 AM 

06:30 AM 

06:30 AM 

SUNSET 

05:36 PM 

05:36 PM 

05:36 PM 

