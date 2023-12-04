DATE ISSUED: Monday 4th December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 5th December 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Local showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere will limit significant shower activity. However, patches of low-level clouds traversing the area may produce brief showers. The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect since moderate to rough seas persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Brief local showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:29 AM
|
06:30 AM
|
06:30 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1811
View comments
Hide comments