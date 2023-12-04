



DATE ISSUED: Monday 4th December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 5th December 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Local showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere will limit significant shower activity. However, patches of low-level clouds traversing the area may produce brief showers. The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect since moderate to rough seas persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Brief local showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:29 AM 06:30 AM 06:30 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:36 PM 05:36 PM

































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1811