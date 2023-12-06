DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 6th December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 7th December 2023

WEATHER:



This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle breeze of 08 to 14 mph becoming light and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable weather pattern will be maintained across the region. Shallow cloud patches drifting with the easterly trades may produce brief showers over the local area. Seas will continue to subside gradually over the next few days. However, small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:31 AM 06:32 AM SUNSET 05:36 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM





















Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1814