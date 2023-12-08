PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 08 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 09 December 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 8 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Increased moisture associated with a passing area of disturbed weather will cause periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, a tightened surface pressure gradient will account for brisk winds through the next few days. 

Rough seas up to 9 feet and northerly swells generated by an approaching frontal boundary are expected throughout the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Isolated Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, 

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:32 AM 

06:32 AM 

06:33 AM 

SUNSET 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

