DATE ISSUED: Friday, 08 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 09 December 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 8 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Increased moisture associated with a passing area of disturbed weather will cause periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, a tightened surface pressure gradient will account for brisk winds through the next few days.
Rough seas up to 9 feet and northerly swells generated by an approaching frontal boundary are expected throughout the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:32 AM
|
06:32 AM
|
06:33 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
