DATE ISSUED: Friday, 08 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 09 December 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 8 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Increased moisture associated with a passing area of disturbed weather will cause periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, a tightened surface pressure gradient will account for brisk winds through the next few days.

Rough seas up to 9 feet and northerly swells generated by an approaching frontal boundary are expected throughout the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:32 AM 06:32 AM 06:33 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1816