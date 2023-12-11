DATE ISSUED: Monday, 11 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 12 December 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30 °C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Remnants of a frontal boundary will promote occasional cloudy periods and a few showers across the local area during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a strong surface high pressure over the Atlantic will continue to generate breezy conditions across the region.

Rough seas, up to 9 feet, will persist over the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and windy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Windy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:33 AM 06:34 AM 06:35 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:38 PM 05:38 PM





































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1817