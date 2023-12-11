DATE ISSUED: Monday, 11 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 12 December 2023
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30 °C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Remnants of a frontal boundary will promote occasional cloudy periods and a few showers across the local area during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a strong surface high pressure over the Atlantic will continue to generate breezy conditions across the region.
Rough seas, up to 9 feet, will persist over the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and windy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Windy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:33 AM
|
06:34 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:38 PM
|
05:38 PM
|
05:38 PM
