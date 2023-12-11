PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 11 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 12 December 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30 °C / 86°F              Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:34 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS: 

Remnants of a frontal boundary will promote occasional cloudy periods and a few showers across the local area during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a strong surface high pressure over the Atlantic will continue to generate breezy conditions across the region.

Rough seas, up to 9 feet, will persist over the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and windy with brief local showers possible.

  

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy, Windy,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

06:33 AM

06:34 AM

06:35 AM

SUNSET

05:38 PM

05:38 PM

05:38 PM

