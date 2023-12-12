DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 12th December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 13th December 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:



This afternoon, through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30 °C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon, through Wednesday midday: northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 16 to 24 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A strong high-pressure ridge will maintain a stable atmosphere and windy conditions across the region. An increase in wind speeds may result in loose and unsecured objects to blow around and a further deterioration in sea conditions. Therefore, rough seas will persist throughout this week. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Windy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Windy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:34 AM 06:35 AM 06:35 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:38 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1818