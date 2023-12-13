DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 13 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 14 December 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6AM, SATURDAY, 16 DECEMBER 2023…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and windy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30 °C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 14 to 22 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere will limit shower activity, while a tight surface pressure gradient will continue to generate strong winds through the remainder of this week.

Very rough seas will persist through the next few days with waves peaking at 13 feet. Hence, a small craft warning will remain in effect. Small craft operators, swimmers and coastal facility owners are advised to exercise extreme caution and take necessary action to protect life and property.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough to very rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 13 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and windy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Windy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:35 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:39 PM 05:39 PM





































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1819