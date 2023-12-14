PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 14 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 15 December 2023 

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL 6AM, SATURDAY, 16 DECEMBER 2023… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and windy with brief local showers possible. 

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 14 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

Tonight through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph, and possible higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The atmosphere will remain stable today with limited shower activity and strong winds. However, increasing patches of moisture moving into the local region will produce cloudy periods and isolated showers, towards the end of the forecast period. 

Small craft operators, swimmers, and coastal facility owners are advised to maintain caution and take the necessary action to protect life and property. Rough seas will persist through the next couple of days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough     

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Windy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:35 AM 

06:36 AM 

06:36 AM 

SUNSET 

05:39 PM 

05:39 PM 

05:40 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1820

