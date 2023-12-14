DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 14 December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 15 December 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6AM, SATURDAY, 16 DECEMBER 2023…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and windy with brief local showers possible.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 14 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

Tonight through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere will remain stable today with limited shower activity and strong winds. However, increasing patches of moisture moving into the local region will produce cloudy periods and isolated showers, towards the end of the forecast period.

Small craft operators, swimmers, and coastal facility owners are advised to maintain caution and take the necessary action to protect life and property. Rough seas will persist through the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Windy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:36 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:39 PM 05:40 PM

































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1820