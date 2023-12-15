DATE ISSUED: Friday 15th December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 16th, 2023

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture convergence, north of the island, will produce cloudy periods with showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, winds are expected to weaken slightly today before strengthening on Saturday, as a new frontal boundary enters the region. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution, as moderate to rough sea conditions will continue through the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Brief showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:36 AM 06:36 AM 06:37 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:40 PM 05:40 PM





































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1821