DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 19TH December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) December 20, 2023

WEATHER:



This Afternoon, through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:38 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon, through Wednesday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain stable conditions across the region. Shallow cloud patches moving over the local area may produce brief isolated showers. Moderate sea conditions are expected in most areas however, an increase in northerly swell periods is expected by tomorrow. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution particularly along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible Fair to Partly Cloudy Brief Showers possible Fair to Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:38 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:41 PM 05:42 PM

















Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1823