DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 21, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL THURSDAY DECEMBER 21 2023…

WEATHER:



This Afternoon, through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon, through Thursday midday: Northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. Becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable weather conditions will prevail across the region with a light northeasterly wind flow. Minimal shower activity is expected.

Long period northeasterly swells are affecting local waters as a result a high surf advisory is now in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution, particularly along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy Passing Showers possible Fair to Partly Cloudy Fair to Partly Cloudy

Slightly Hazy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:38 AM 06:39 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 05:41 PM 05:42 PM 05:42 PM





































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-19