DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 21, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL THURSDAY DECEMBER 21 2023…

WEATHER:    

This Afternoon, through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This Afternoon, through Thursday midday: Northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. Becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

Stable weather conditions will prevail across the region with a light northeasterly wind flow. Minimal shower activity is expected.

Long period northeasterly swells are affecting local waters as a result a high surf advisory is now in effect.  Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution, particularly along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

  

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

WEATHER

Fair to Partly Cloudy

Passing Showers possible

Fair to Partly Cloudy

Fair to Partly CloudySlightly Hazy

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

23°C / 73°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:38 AM

06:39 AM

06:39 AM

SUNSET

05:41 PM

05:42 PM

05:42 PM

