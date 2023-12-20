DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 21, 2023
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL THURSDAY DECEMBER 21 2023…
WEATHER:
This Afternoon, through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon, through Thursday midday: Northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. Becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Stable weather conditions will prevail across the region with a light northeasterly wind flow. Minimal shower activity is expected.
Long period northeasterly swells are affecting local waters as a result a high surf advisory is now in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution, particularly along the northern and eastern shores.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy
Passing Showers possible
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy
|
Fair to Partly CloudySlightly Hazy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:38 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:41 PM
|
05:42 PM
|
05:42 PM
