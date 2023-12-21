PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 21st December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 22nd, 2023 

  

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northerly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph. Becoming lighter and variable at times. 

SYNOPSIS:   

Minimal shower activity is expected as stable weather conditions, and a light wind flow, prevail across the region.  

Long period northeasterly swells are affecting local waters. A high surf advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution, particularly along the northern and eastern shores. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Craig 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Fair to Partly Cloudy 

Isolated Showers 

Fair to Partly Cloudy 

Fair to Partly CloudySlightly Hazy 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

23°C / 73°F 

SUNRISE 

06:39 AM 

06:39 AM 

06:40 AM 

SUNSET 

05:42 PM 

05:42 PM 

05:43 PM 

