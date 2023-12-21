DATE ISSUED: Thursday 21st December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 22nd, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northerly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph. Becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Minimal shower activity is expected as stable weather conditions, and a light wind flow, prevail across the region.

Long period northeasterly swells are affecting local waters. A high surf advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution, particularly along the northern and eastern shores.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair to Partly Cloudy Fair to Partly Cloudy

Slightly Hazy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:39 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 05:42 PM 05:42 PM 05:43 PM









Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1824