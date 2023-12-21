DATE ISSUED: Thursday 21st December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) December 22nd, 2023
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northerly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph. Becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Minimal shower activity is expected as stable weather conditions, and a light wind flow, prevail across the region.
Long period northeasterly swells are affecting local waters. A high surf advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution, particularly along the northern and eastern shores.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy
|
Fair to Partly CloudySlightly Hazy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:42 PM
|
05:42 PM
|
05:43 PM
