DATE ISSUED: Friday 22 nd December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 23rd, 2023

WEATHER:

Today, through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today, through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 10 mph. Winds may become lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The remnants of a frontal boundary, north of the region, sustains a persistent north to northeasterly wind flow. This brings drier air and limits rainfall activity.

Long period swells are affecting the north and eastern coastlines. However, sea conditions are expected to be moderate. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy Brief showers Poss. Fair to Partly Cloudy Slightly Hazy Fair to Partly Cloudy

Slightly Hazy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:40 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 05:42 PM 05:43 PM 05:43 PM









































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1825