VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 23rd, 2023
WEATHER:
Today, through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today, through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 10 mph. Winds may become lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
The remnants of a frontal boundary, north of the region, sustains a persistent north to northeasterly wind flow. This brings drier air and limits rainfall activity.
Long period swells are affecting the north and eastern coastlines. However, sea conditions are expected to be moderate. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy
Brief showers Poss.
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy
Slightly Hazy
|
Fair to Partly CloudySlightly Hazy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:39 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:42 PM
|
05:43 PM
|
05:43 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1825
View comments
Hide comments