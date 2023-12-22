PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 22nd December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 23rd, 2023 

  

WEATHER:     

Today, through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:42 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS:  

Today, through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 10 mph. Winds may become lighter and variable at times. 

SYNOPSIS:   

The remnants of a frontal boundary, north of the region, sustains a persistent north to northeasterly wind flow. This brings drier air and limits rainfall activity. 

Long period swells are affecting the north and eastern coastlines. However, sea conditions are expected to be moderate. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Craig 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Fair to Partly Cloudy 

Brief showers Poss. 

Fair to Partly Cloudy 

Slightly Hazy 

Fair to Partly CloudySlightly Hazy 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:39 AM 

06:40 AM 

06:40 AM 

SUNSET 

05:42 PM 

05:43 PM 

05:43 PM 

