DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 27th December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 28th, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: North to northeasterly with a light breeze up to 7 mph. Becoming variable or calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Dry and stable conditions persist, as drier air from the upper atmosphere continues to sink and suppress cloud development. A slack pressure gradient sustains light winds over the region.

Slight seas will prevail these upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Mostly Fair Fair to Partly Cloudy Mostly Fair HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:42 AM 06:42 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 05:45 PM 05:46 PM 05:46 PM

























Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1826