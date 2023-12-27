DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 27th December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 28th, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: North to northeasterly with a light breeze up to 7 mph. Becoming variable or calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Dry and stable conditions persist, as drier air from the upper atmosphere continues to sink and suppress cloud development. A slack pressure gradient sustains light winds over the region.
Slight seas will prevail these upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Mostly Fair
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy
|
Mostly Fair
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:45 PM
|
05:46 PM
|
05:46 PM
