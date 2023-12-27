PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 27th December 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) December 28th, 2023 

  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Thursday midday: North to northeasterly with a light breeze up to 7 mph. Becoming variable or calm at times.  

SYNOPSIS:   

Dry and stable conditions persist, as drier air from the upper atmosphere continues to sink and suppress cloud development. A slack pressure gradient sustains light winds over the region.   

Slight seas will prevail these upcoming days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight       WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. 

   

FORECASTER: Craig 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

SatSingle vis

DAY 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

WEATHER 

Mostly Fair 

Fair to Partly Cloudy 

Mostly Fair 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:42 AM 

06:42 AM 

06:43 AM 

SUNSET 

05:45 PM 

05:46 PM 

05:46 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1826

