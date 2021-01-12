DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 13, 2021

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM TONIGHT, JANUARY 12, 2021…

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8PM WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13, 2021…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers possible.

Wednesday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A strengthened Atlantic high-pressure ridge is producing brisk winds. Meanwhile, a stable atmosphere combined with low moisture levels will continue to restrict precipitation across the region.

Long period northeasterly swells and brisk winds will account for rough seas during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a passing shower possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1032