DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 30, 2023 

 

WEATHER:    This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to east with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:  

A weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region.    

Additionally, seas peaking up to 4 feet can be expected. However, an influx of long period swells can be expected over the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight       WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY

Friday

Saturday

Sunday 

WEATHER

Fair to Partly cloudy 

Partly Cloudy/ brief showers possible

Partly Cloudy/ brief showers possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:43 AM

06:43 AM

06:43 AM

SUNSET

05:46 PM

05:47 PM

05:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1828

