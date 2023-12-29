DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 30, 2023
WEATHER: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to east with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region.
Additionally, seas peaking up to 4 feet can be expected. However, an influx of long period swells can be expected over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair to Partly cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy/ brief showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/ brief showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:43 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
06:43 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:46 PM
|
05:47 PM
|
05:47 PM
