DATE ISSUED: Friday, December 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) December 30, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to east with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region.

Additionally, seas peaking up to 4 feet can be expected. However, an influx of long period swells can be expected over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair to Partly cloudy Partly Cloudy/ brief showers possible Partly Cloudy/ brief showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:43 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 05:46 PM 05:47 PM 05:47 PM



