DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 2nd January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (16:00 LST) January 2nd, 2024





WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph; becoming variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge supports a stable atmosphere, and wind speeds have decreased – becoming light and variable at times. Cloud patches traversing the region would increase cloud cover however, no significant precipitation is expected during this forecast period. Slight to moderate seas persist for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:44 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:49 PM 05:49 PM 05:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1829