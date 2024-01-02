PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 2nd January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (16:00 LST) January 2nd, 2024

WEATHER:     This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F        Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M.            Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph; becoming variable at times. 

SYNOPSIS:  

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge supports a stable atmosphere, and wind speeds have decreased – becoming light and variable at times. Cloud patches traversing the region would increase cloud cover however, no significant precipitation is expected during this forecast period. Slight to moderate seas persist for the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight         WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

WEATHER  

Fair to Partly Cloudy 

Isolated Showers Possible

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Possible

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP  

30°C / 86°F   

30°C / 86°F  

29°C / 84°F  

LOW TEMP  

24°C / 75°F  

24°C / 75°F   

23°C / 73°F  

SUNRISE  

06:44 AM  

06:44 AM  

06:45 AM  

SUNSET  

05:49 PM  

05:49 PM  

05:50 PM  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1829

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY