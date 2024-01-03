DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 3rd January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 4th, 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variable with a light breeze of up to 5 mph; becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The region is experiencing slight instability, due to an approaching low-pressure system, and increasing low-level moisture. This combination may trigger a few isolated showers during this forecast period. Winds will remain light and variable at times. Expect slight to moderate seas to persist for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair to Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:49 PM 05:50 PM 05:51 PM



