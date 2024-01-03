PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 3rd January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 4th, 2024

WEATHER:     This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F        Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M.            Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Variable with a light breeze of up to 5 mph; becoming calm at times. 

SYNOPSIS:  

The region is experiencing slight instability, due to an approaching low-pressure system, and increasing low-level moisture. This combination may trigger a few isolated showers during this forecast period. Winds will remain light and variable at times. Expect slight to moderate seas to persist for the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight         WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

WEATHER  

Fair to Partly Cloudy 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Possible

Fair to Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP  

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP  

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE  

06:44 AM

06:45 AM

06:45 AM

SUNSET  

05:49 PM  

05:50 PM  

05:51 PM  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1830

