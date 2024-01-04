PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 04, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 05, 2024

WEATHER:     This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F        Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M.            Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times. 

SYNOPSIS:  

Moisture associated with a trough is expected to produce occasional cloudiness and brief showers.  

Long period swells will affect local waters from today. As a result, swimmers and beach goers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST 

 thumbnail 20240041240 GOES16 ABI car 15 1000x1000

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER  

Partly Cloudy 

Brief Showers 

Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible

FairtoPartly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP  

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP  

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE  

06:45 AM

06:45 AM

06:45 AM

SUNSET  

05:50 PM  

05:51 PM  

05:51 PM  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1831

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY