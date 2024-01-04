DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 04, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 05, 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a trough is expected to produce occasional cloudiness and brief showers.

Long period swells will affect local waters from today. As a result, swimmers and beach goers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible FairtoPartly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 05:50 PM 05:51 PM 05:51 PM

