DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 04, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 05, 2024
WEATHER: This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture associated with a trough is expected to produce occasional cloudiness and brief showers.
Long period swells will affect local waters from today. As a result, swimmers and beach goers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Brief Showers Possible
|
FairtoPartly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:50 PM
|
05:51 PM
|
05:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1831
