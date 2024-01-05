DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 05, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 06, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeast to east northeast with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge is influencing a dry and stable atmosphere with light winds across the region.

Long period swells are affecting local waters. Swimmers and beach goers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy FairtoPartly Cloudy FairtoPartly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:51 PM 05:51 PM 05:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1832