DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 05, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 06, 2023
WEATHER: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeast to east northeast with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge is influencing a dry and stable atmosphere with light winds across the region.
Long period swells are affecting local waters. Swimmers and beach goers should continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair to Partly Cloudy
|
FairtoPartly Cloudy
|
FairtoPartly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:51 PM
|
05:51 PM
|
05:52 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1832
View comments
Hide comments