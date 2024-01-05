PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 05, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 06, 2023

WEATHER:     This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeast to east northeast with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times. 

SYNOPSIS: 

A weak Atlantic high-pressure ridge is influencing a dry and stable atmosphere with light winds across the region.  

Long period swells are affecting local waters. Swimmers and beach goers should continue exercising caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy.  

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER  

Fair to Partly Cloudy

FairtoPartly Cloudy

FairtoPartly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP  

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP  

24°C / 75°F 

23°C / 73°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE  

06:45 AM

06:45 AM

06:46 AM

SUNSET  

05:51 PM

05:51 PM

05:52 PM

