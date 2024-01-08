DATE ISSUED: Monday 8th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 9th, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is strengthening, and the atmosphere is losing moisture. Cloud patches drifting with the trade winds could produce isolated showers.

Long period swells continue to affect local waters. Swimmers and beach goers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig





3-DAY FORECAST