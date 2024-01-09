DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 9th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 10th, 2024

WEATHER:

Today through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching frontal system is destabilizing conditions, accounting for cloudiness and showers during this forecast period. Additionally, a tight surface pressure gradient sustains moderate to fresh winds across the region.

Long period swells are abating however, an increase in wind speeds will cause further deteriorate of sea conditions. Swimmers and beach goers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/ Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated showers Partly Cloudy Breezy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Breezy Isol. Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 05:53PM 05:54 PM 05:54 PM





Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1834