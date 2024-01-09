PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 9th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 10th, 2024 

WEATHER:     Today through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: 

Today through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph and higher gusts. 

SYNOPSIS: 

An approaching frontal system is destabilizing conditions, accounting for cloudiness and showers during this forecast period. Additionally, a tight surface pressure gradient sustains moderate to fresh winds across the region.  

Long period swells are abating however, an increase in wind speeds will cause further deteriorate of sea conditions. Swimmers and beach goers should continue exercising caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate              WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.  

FORECASTER: Craig 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday  

Wednesday  

Thursday  

WEATHER  

Fair/ Partly Cloudy 

Breezy  

Isolated showers 

Partly Cloudy 

Breezy 

Brief Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Breezy 

Isol. Showers 

HIGH TEMP  

30°C / 86°F  

30°C / 86°F  

29°C / 84°F  

LOW TEMP  

24°C / 75°F  

24°C / 75°F  

23°C / 73°F  

SUNRISE  

06:46 AM  

06:46 AM  

06:46 AM  

SUNSET  

05:53PM  

05:54 PM  

05:54 PM  
 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1834

