PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 12, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 13, 2024 

WEATHER:     This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F                Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 16 mph. 

SYNOPSIS: 

A more stable atmosphere with reduced shower activity can be expected as a shearline and associated moisture move further south of the region.  

Moderate seas can be expected to peak at 7 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday  

Saturday  

Sunday  

WEATHER  

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Isolated Showers Possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Isolated Showers Possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy 

Isolated Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP  

30°C / 86°F  

30°C / 86°F  

30°C / 86°F  

LOW TEMP  

24°C / 75°F  

24°C / 75°F  

24°C / 75°F  

SUNRISE  

06:47 AM  

06:47 AM  

06:47 AM  

SUNSET  

05:55 PM  

05:56 PM  

05:56 PM  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1837

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY