DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 12, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 13, 2024
WEATHER: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A more stable atmosphere with reduced shower activity can be expected as a shearline and associated moisture move further south of the region.
Moderate seas can be expected to peak at 7 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:55 PM
|
05:56 PM
|
05:56 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
