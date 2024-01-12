DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 12, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 13, 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A more stable atmosphere with reduced shower activity can be expected as a shearline and associated moisture move further south of the region.

Moderate seas can be expected to peak at 7 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:55 PM 05:56 PM 05:56 PM





Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1837