DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 14, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers.

Thursday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause a few showers as they move across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.

Seas will remain moderate before subsiding on Thursday night. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1033