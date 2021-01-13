PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) January 14, 2021  

 

WEATHER:         

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers.  

Thursday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few showers possible.  

     

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F     

       

Sunset Today: 5:55 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.       

       

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.  

       

SYNOPSIS:        

Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause a few showers as they move across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a gentle to moderate wind flow.   

Seas will remain moderate before subsiding on Thursday night. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate             WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet      

 SatSingle_vis.jpg      

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.     

     

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with passing showers possible.  

       

FORECASTER: Albert  

