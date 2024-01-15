DATE ISSUED: Monday 15th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th January 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy.

This evening through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph; higher gusts are possible during showers.

SYNOPSIS:

The high-pressure system dominates and maintains a relatively stable atmosphere across the region. However, cloud patches moving in the easterly wind flow may cause periodic showers.

Expect remain slight to moderate seas for the first half of this week.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy Scattered Showers Breezy Isolated showers Breezy Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:57 PM 05:57 PM 05:58 PM





























Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1838