DATE ISSUED: Monday 15th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th January 2024 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy. 

This evening through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.   

  

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph; higher gusts are possible during showers. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The high-pressure system dominates and maintains a relatively stable atmosphere across the region. However, cloud patches moving in the easterly wind flow may cause periodic showers. 

Expect remain slight to moderate seas for the first half of this week. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Craig 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

 WEATHER 

Fair to Partly Cloudy 

Scattered Showers  

Breezy 

Isolated showers 

Breezy 

Isolated Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

SUNSET 

05:57 PM 

05:57 PM 

05:58 PM 

