DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 17, 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A tight pressure gradient will account for brisk winds. Additionally, patches of low-level clouds moving in the wind flow may cause brief showers.
Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. As a result, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:57 PM
|
05:58 PM
|
05:59 PM
