DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 17, 2024 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.   

  

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

                                                                                                                                    

SYNOPSIS:   

A tight pressure gradient will account for brisk winds. Additionally, patches of low-level clouds moving in the wind flow may cause brief showers.  

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. As a result, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

 WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

SUNSET 

05:57 PM 

05:58 PM 

05:59 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1839

