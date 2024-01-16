DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 17, 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient will account for brisk winds. Additionally, patches of low-level clouds moving in the wind flow may cause brief showers.

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. As a result, a small craft advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:57 PM 05:58 PM 05:59 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1839