DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 17th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (16:00 LST) January 18th, 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:



This Afternoon, through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon, through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph, with occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A strong high-pressure system will maintain breezy conditions across the region. Meanwhile shallow cloud patches drifting with the moderate easterly winds will account for cloudy periods and brief isolated showers.

Moderate to rough seas will persist through the next couple days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers possible Scattered Showers Breezy Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:58 PM 05:59 PM 05:59 PM

























Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1840