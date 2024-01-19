PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 19 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 20 January 2024 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F              

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.   

  

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A strong Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate brisk winds across the region. Patches of shallow clouds transported by the easterly winds will produce a few isolated showers. 

Moderate to rough seas will persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

24°C / 75°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

SUNSET 

05:59 PM 

06:00 PM 

06:00 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1842

