DATE ISSUED: Friday, 19 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 20 January 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A strong Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate brisk winds across the region. Patches of shallow clouds transported by the easterly winds will produce a few isolated showers.
Moderate to rough seas will persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:59 PM
|
06:00 PM
|
06:00 PM
