DATE ISSUED: Friday, 19 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 20 January 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A strong Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate brisk winds across the region. Patches of shallow clouds transported by the easterly winds will produce a few isolated showers.

Moderate to rough seas will persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 05:59 PM 06:00 PM 06:00 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1842