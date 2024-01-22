DATE ISSUED: Monday, 22 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 23 January 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICED…
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:01 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A strong Atlantic High-Pressure System will dominate weather conditions across the region influencing a brisk northeasterly wind flow.
Seas will gradually deteriorate today and remain above normal for the next several days. As a result, a small craft advisory is in effect. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) — most commonly referred to as the Met. Office — is a scientific organization that works 24 hours a day, all year round, to improve the quality of life for everyone.
www.meteosxm.com
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Windy, Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
23°C / 73°F
SUNRISE
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
06:47 AM
SUNSET
06:01 PM
06:02 PM
06:02 PM
