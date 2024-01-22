DATE ISSUED: Monday, 22 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 23 January 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICED…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:01 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A strong Atlantic High-Pressure System will dominate weather conditions across the region influencing a brisk northeasterly wind flow.

Seas will gradually deteriorate today and remain above normal for the next several days. As a result, a small craft advisory is in effect. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Windy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 06:01 PM 06:02 PM 06:02 PM

