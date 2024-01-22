PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 22 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 23 January 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICED…

WEATHER:    

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:01 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS: 

A strong Atlantic High-Pressure System will dominate weather conditions across the region influencing a brisk northeasterly wind flow.

Seas will gradually deteriorate today and remain above normal for the next several days. As a result, a small craft advisory is in effect. Small-craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough     WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.

  

FORECASTER: Leblanc

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Windy, Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

24°C / 75°F

23°C / 73°F

SUNRISE

06:47 AM

06:47 AM

06:47 AM

SUNSET

06:01 PM

06:02 PM

06:02 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1843

