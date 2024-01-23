PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 23rd January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th January 2024

 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

 

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through tonight: Fair and breezy.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: 

This Afternoon, through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 24 mph, and higher gusts possible.

 

SYNOPSIS: 

A strong Atlantic High-Pressure System will maintain fair conditions and a brisk northeasterly wind flow across the area today. Meanwhile cloudiness and instability associated with a frontal boundary is approaching the local area.

Seas will remain moderate to rough for the next several days. Consequently, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough      WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.

  

FORECASTER: Leblanc

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 WEATHER

Fair/ Partly Cloudy Breezy,

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Windy

Scattered Showers

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

breezy

Isolated Showers Possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:47 AM

06:47 AM

06:47 AM

SUNSET

06:02 PM

06:02 PM

06:03 PM

 

 
 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1844

