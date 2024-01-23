DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 23rd January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th January 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through tonight: Fair and breezy.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon, through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 24 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A strong Atlantic High-Pressure System will maintain fair conditions and a brisk northeasterly wind flow across the area today. Meanwhile cloudiness and instability associated with a frontal boundary is approaching the local area.

Seas will remain moderate to rough for the next several days. Consequently, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

