DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 23rd January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th January 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through tonight: Fair and breezy.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon, through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 24 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A strong Atlantic High-Pressure System will maintain fair conditions and a brisk northeasterly wind flow across the area today. Meanwhile cloudiness and instability associated with a frontal boundary is approaching the local area.
Seas will remain moderate to rough for the next several days. Consequently, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/ Partly Cloudy Breezy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Windy
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
breezy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:02 PM
|
06:02 PM
|
06:03 PM
