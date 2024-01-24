DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 24 January 2024 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) 25 January 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:02 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 22 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a former cold front will account for periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, a tight surface pressure gradient will maintain strong winds through the remainder of the week.

Rough seas, up to 11 feet, are expected through the next few days, hence the Small Craft Warning remains in effect. Interests along the coast, such as small craft-operators and swimmers, should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property while exercising extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 11 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:47 AM SUNSET 06:02 PM 06:03 PM 06:03 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1845