DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 25 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 26 January 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECTUNTIL 6AM SATURDAY, 27 JANUARY 2024…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.
Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively drier atmosphere will limit significant shower activity. However, a small chance of a brief shower remains possible, from time to time.
Rough seas and brisk winds will persist through the next couple of days; hence the Small Craft Warning is still in effect. Small craft-operators and swimmers should maintain extreme caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 11 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:47 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:03 PM
|
06:03 PM
|
06:04 PM
