DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 25 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 26 January 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 6AM SATURDAY, 27 JANUARY 2024…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively drier atmosphere will limit significant shower activity. However, a small chance of a brief shower remains possible, from time to time.

Rough seas and brisk winds will persist through the next couple of days; hence the Small Craft Warning is still in effect. Small craft-operators and swimmers should maintain extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 11 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:47 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:03 PM 06:03 PM 06:04 PM





























Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1846