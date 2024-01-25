PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 25 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 26 January 2024 

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECTUNTIL 6AM SATURDAY, 27 JANUARY 2024… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible. 

Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:47 A.M.   

  

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively drier atmosphere will limit significant shower activity. However, a small chance of a brief shower remains possible, from time to time.  

Rough seas and brisk winds will persist through the next couple of days; hence the Small Craft Warning is still in effect. Small craft-operators and swimmers should maintain extreme caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Rough       

WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 11 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:47 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

06:03 PM 

06:03 PM 

06:04 PM 

