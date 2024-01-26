DATE ISSUED: Friday 26th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (16:00 LST) 27th January 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6AM SATURDAY 27th JANUARY 2024…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 16 to 20 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will promote mostly fair-weather conditions across the area. Meanwhile, cloud patches traversing the region may produce isolated showers.
Moderate to rough seas and a fresh breeze will persist over the next couple of days. Small craft-operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:47 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:03 PM
|
06:04 PM
|
06:05 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1847
