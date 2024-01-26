PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday 26th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (16:00 LST) 27th January 2024 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT 

UNTIL 6AM SATURDAY 27th JANUARY 2024… 

WEATHER:  

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are likely. 

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.   

  

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 16 to 20 mph, and higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:  

A relatively stable atmosphere will promote mostly fair-weather conditions across the area. Meanwhile, cloud patches traversing the region may produce isolated showers.  

Moderate to rough seas and a fresh breeze will persist over the next couple of days. Small craft-operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough      WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Brief isolated showers are possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Craig 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 86°F 

29°C / 84°F 

30°C / 86°F 

LOW TEMP 

24°C / 75°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:47 AM 

06:46 AM 

06:46 AM 

SUNSET 

06:03 PM 

06:04 PM 

06:05 PM 

