DATE ISSUED: Friday 26th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (16:00 LST) 27th January 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 6AM SATURDAY 27th JANUARY 2024…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 16 to 20 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will promote mostly fair-weather conditions across the area. Meanwhile, cloud patches traversing the region may produce isolated showers.

Moderate to rough seas and a fresh breeze will persist over the next couple of days. Small craft-operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:47 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:03 PM 06:04 PM 06:05 PM





















Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1847