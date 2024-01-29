VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 30th January 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to southwesterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Light southerly winds in the wake of a weak trough, may trigger isolated showers across the region.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isol. Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:05 PM
|
06:06 PM
|
06:06 PM
|
DAY
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
Monday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
06:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:04 PM
|
06:05 PM
|
06:05 PM
