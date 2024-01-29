PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 29th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 30th January 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to southwesterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Light southerly winds in the wake of a weak trough, may trigger isolated showers across the region.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers Poss.

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isol. Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:46 AM

06:46 AM

06:46 AM

SUNSET

06:05 PM

06:06 PM

06:06 PM

DAY 

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible

Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:46 AM

06:46 AM

06:46 AM

SUNSET

06:04 PM

06:05 PM

06:05 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1848

