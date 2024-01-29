DATE ISSUED: Monday 29 th January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 30th January 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly to southwesterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Light southerly winds in the wake of a weak trough, may trigger isolated showers across the region.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Poss. Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isol. Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:05 PM 06:06 PM 06:06 PM

 DAY Saturday Sunday Monday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:46 AM SUNSET 06:04 PM 06:05 PM 06:05 PM

















Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1848