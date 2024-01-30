DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 30 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 31 January 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Light and variable winds of 01 to 05 mph, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere will limit significant shower activity across the local region. However, moisture associated with a pre-frontal trough may allow for a brief shower from time to time. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a gentle wind-flow during the remainder of the week.

Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:46 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:06 PM 06:07 PM





Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1849