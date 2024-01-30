PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 30 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 31 January 2024

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Light and variable winds of 01 to 05 mph, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

A stable atmosphere will limit significant shower activity across the local region. However, moisture associated with a pre-frontal trough may allow for a brief shower from time to time. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a gentle wind-flow during the remainder of the week.

Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight              

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

  

FORECASTER: Connor

 

3-DAY FORECASTthumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:46 AM

06:46 AM

06:45 AM

SUNSET

06:06 PM

06:06 PM

06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald

