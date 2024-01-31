DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 31 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 01 February 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Light and variable winds of 01 to 05 mph, becoming calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds during this forecast period. Moisture associated with a weakened frontal boundary will increase the chance for brief showers.
Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:46 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:06 PM
|
06:07 PM
|
06:07 PM
