PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 31 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 01 February 2024

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Light and variable winds of 01 to 05 mph, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds during this forecast period. Moisture associated with a weakened frontal boundary will increase the chance for brief showers.

Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight               

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

  

FORECASTER: Connor

 

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:46 AM

06:45 AM

06:45 AM

SUNSET

06:06 PM

06:07 PM

06:07 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1850

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY