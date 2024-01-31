DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 31 January 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 01 February 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Light and variable winds of 01 to 05 mph, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds during this forecast period. Moisture associated with a weakened frontal boundary will increase the chance for brief showers.

Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:46 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:06 PM 06:07 PM 06:07 PM









Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1850