DATE ISSUED: Thursday 1st February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 2nd February 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: Southerly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching frontal boundary is introducing slight instability over the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain variable to light winds during this forecast period.

Expect slight to moderate seas in the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:45 AM 06:45 AM 06:45 AM SUNSET 06:07 PM 06:07 PM 06:08 PM









































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1851