DATE ISSUED: Thursday 1st February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 2nd February 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Friday midday: Southerly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
An approaching frontal boundary is introducing slight instability over the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain variable to light winds during this forecast period.
Expect slight to moderate seas in the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
06:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:07 PM
|
06:07 PM
|
06:08 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
