PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 1st February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 2nd February 2024

WEATHER:    

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

Today through Friday midday: Southerly with a light breeze of 4 to 7 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

An approaching frontal boundary is introducing slight instability over the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain variable to light winds during this forecast period.

Expect slight to moderate seas in the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

  

FORECASTER: Craig

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

23°C / 73°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:45 AM

06:45 AM

06:45 AM

SUNSET

06:07 PM

06:07 PM

06:08 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1851

